Today Judge Romero Molina heard all the evidence in today’s hearing to see if the juvenile will be moved to the adult court system.

Chayse Olivares was reported missing in late July and his body was found over two weeks later in a ranch near Roma. The prosecutor of this specific teen said in today’s hearing, neither of the juveniles in custody is alleged to have been the shooter.

He told us that any case involving a murder is something that always impacts the community. Canales stresses the importance of protecting the rights of minors. He hopes that when the hearing continues next year, where a decision will be made on the juvenile.

Next year a decision, in this case, is expected to be made, we will continue to keep you updated.