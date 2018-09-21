Programming Alert: Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke debate tonight at 6. Watch it here.

We will be broadcasting the debate LIVE on FOX News South Texas, KFXV-TV and KXOF Laredo.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will be debating for the first time this Friday evening in Dallas.

The event at Southern Methodist University at 6pm will be the first hour long debate in a planned series of three. The timing couldn’t be better as the polls continue to highlight a tight race between Cruz and O’Rourke.

The Dallas debate is being presented by SMU, NBC 5/KXAS and The Dallas Morning News.

Tonight’s debate topic is domestic policy. The moderator is NBC 5 political reporter Julie Fine and Dallas Morning News writer Gromer Jeffers. Both candidates will stand at podiums in front of a medium audience (Capacity 240).

The next debates are scheduled for Sept. 30 in Houston and Oct. 16 in San Antonio.

Early voting begins Oct. 22.

If you miss the live debate, it will be air again at 9:30pm following Fox South Texas News.