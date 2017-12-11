We spoke to the school teacher, who says that no disciplinary actions have been taken against the individual, who he claims harassed him on campus.

The police report was filed on October 30th .

According to the statement, Gilberto Villarreal was slapped on his right buttock by another coach.

According to a document provided by Villarreal, school district attorneys found that the slap was not of sexual nature since the coach slaps other coaches in this manner.

Villarreal who’s been employed by Hidalgo ISD, for the last 10 years, says he expects disciplinary actions to be taken against the athletics coach.

We did reach out to Hidalgo ISD, but they couldn’t release information as of the airing of this report.