TAMIU Officials Warn Students Of Financial Aid Scam
Texas A&M International University officials are warning students of a scam that’s affecting the nation.
Two students reported they received phone calls asking for personal information regarding their financial aid. The scammer allegedly attempts to collect their social security number and passwords to hack into their student accounts and transfer their financial aid money to another account. If you have any doubts regarding any information, you are asked to contact the financial aid office at 326-2225.