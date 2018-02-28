TABC is cracking down on underage drinking. They are organizing a statewide effort to undertake retailers that are selling alcohol to minors during spring break. Every year in the month of march TABC conducts sting operations during the spring break. They announced that the sting will take place at popular spring break destinations throughout Texas colleges, universities, and the Texas gulf coast. According to statistics from TABC, last year there were 110 violations out of 1546 retailers that were subjected to the operation. Brent Puente, TABC sergeant is calling for retailers to always ask for identification. University Drafthouse bar manager told us they have developed a reputation for being the bar and grill in the area with the strictest TABC carding regulations. Before the stings take place TABC will visit retailers to educate them about the operation, so they can review safe alcohol sales with their employees. They want to ensure that alcohol is being sold safely and legally during the busy season. TABC officials want to remind everyone to have a safe spring break and to be in compliance with all the alcohol laws.