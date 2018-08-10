Two alleged armed suspects entered a mobile store with masks and demanded money from an employee.

“They took and an undisclosed amount of money from the location.”

The two men were identified as 17-year-old Abraham Alaniz and Jose Enrique Canales, 28 years of age. Both are accused of aggravated robbery.

Thursday evening, the suspects entered the Boost Mobile store in Rio Grande City.

Alanis and Canales were able to flee last night and allegedly hid in a brush area behind the store. However, they did not count with a helicopter patrolling the area all night.

“Both of them were arrested this morning. They were both charged with aggravated robbery and they are both waiting to be arraigned at this moment.”