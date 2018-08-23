Suspects Formally Charged, K-9 Helps In Drug Bust

At the Alamo Municipal Court, two suspects faced formal charges in front of judge Celia Garcia.

28-year-old Roseanna Martinez and Michael Garcia 39 years of age were arrested, thanks to K-9 officer Roni.

It all began with a routine traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon while police officers were heading to a press conference to introduce Roni.

During the stop, the canine agent detected drugs and cash.

Both suspects received formal charges for possession of marijuana and cocaine with a bond set at 50 thousand dollars each. They also face first degree charges for possession of a controlled substance known as Xanax bars, this adding 10 thousand dollars to their bonds.

The Alamo police chief says they expect more criminal busts with the help of their new member, Roni.