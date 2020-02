Harlingen, Texas– Police arrested 44-year-old Anthony Eliff III on Thursday, following reports of a man who had been shot.

41-year-old Guillermo Garcia was found inside a parked vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the chest. The subsequent investigation led to the suspect’s arrest. Eliff was charged with one count of murder and possession of a controlled substance.

His bond set at 1.9 million dollars for the murder charge and $40,000 for possession.