Donna, Texas– Hidalgo County sheriff’s office needs your help to identify a suspect.

This person is wanted in connection with a theft. The incident happened on Friday, December 13th, 2019 around noon in Donna.

The suspects is of tall stature and was seen driving a white smaller size SUV.

Do you recognize this man or have any information on his whereabouts? Contact the crime stoppers hotline or the sheriff’s department. The number is 956-668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.