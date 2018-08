Authorities in Brownsville need the help of our Fox viewers to locate a suspect accused of credit card abuse. The man has several tattoos on his right arm, neck and above his right eyebrow. He also has a cross tattoo below his right eye. He was last seen driving a white Chrysler 300 and a dark color Cadillac SRX. If you recognize this man or have any information that can lead to an arrest, call (956) 546-TIPS.