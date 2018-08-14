Authorities in Laredo need your help to identify a person of interest. According to officials the man went to a local pawn shop and pawned several items using a stolen identification card. The suspect is said to have a sleeve tattoo on his left forearm. If you have any information, contact Laredo authorities at 795-2800 or at 727-tips. All calls will remain anonymous.
