Suspect In Harlingen Wanted For Deadly Conduct

Harlingen police are searching to find a suspect accused of deadly conduct.

On Sunday authorities responded to the one thousand block of West Matz Drive in regards to shots fired. When authorities arrived they noticed several bullet holes at an apartment building along with bullet casings on the floor. The person of interest was caught on surveillance video. The man has a ponytail and is said to be around five foot nine and weights approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen getting into a black ford mustang. If you recognize him, call (956) 425 8477. All calls will remain anonymous.