At today’s press conference, Sheriff Omar Lucio revealed the suspect threatened the neighborhood where the accident happened, asking them to not give his real name to authorities.

24-year-old Josue Martinez is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot 17-year-old Alejandro Dominguez last week and drove him to a local hospital. Residents of the area gave the name of Jaciel Cantu but that name was proven to be fake.

“The reason they said that this individual was not Martinez, he had threatened the people if they revealed his true name.”

Lucio says that they were able to reveal his true identity once investigators spoke to the victim after his recovery. Martinez was arrested Friday by the Brownsville Police Department on another charge that has yet to be revealed.

“They realized that there was a warrant outstanding on him for the shooting and they detained him for our officers.”

Dominguez is expected to make a full recovery after suffering one shot in the stomach. At the moment, authorities still don’t know why the altercation happened. Josue Martinez was arraigned Sunday and was given a 200-thousand bond. As of today, he remains in custody.