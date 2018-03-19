Authorities questioned a person of interest in connection to the suspect that shot and killed a man outside a convenience store. According to Ricardo Suarez, Donna Police Captain, the suspect is identified as Fidencio Castillo, 38 years old from Alamo. The victim’s name is Efrain Quiroz Jr., 33 years old also from Alamo. The shooting happened Saturday night at around 10 pm. Through the store’s surveillance video, the Donna police obtained the image of the suspect’s vehicle, which is a blue Dodge truck 2008 with KFC-3128 plates. Captain Suarez told Fox News South Texas that after conducting a search warrant at the suspect’s house, it led them to interrogate a person of interest. Authorities are now offering a one thousand- dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of Fidencio Castillo. If you have any information on this case, you can make an anonymous call to the donna crime stoppers at (956) 464-4481.