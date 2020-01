Cameron County– A man has been found guilty of several charges for allegedly firing a weapon and wounding one person.

22-year-old David Michael Mata was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of deadly conduct. According to the Cameron County district attorney, Mata allegedly fired seven shots at a van driven by 2 people wounding one of them.

He claimed that he mistook them for people who had robbed him earlier that day.