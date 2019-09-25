A suspect is dead after a standoff ends with a self-inflicted gunshot this afternoon.

Mcallen police officers arrived at an apartment complex on 2401 La Vista to arrest a man for online sexual solicitation of a minor around 4 P.M.

The suspect resisted arrest and twice fired shots into the air, then once toward himself. He died at the scene.

Police have not released his identity however authorities did say the suspect was 25 years old with a last known address in Brownsville. An autopsy has been ordered.

This case remains under investigation.