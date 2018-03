Today the second suspect accused of murdering Gloria Trevi’s brother-in-law was formally charged with murder.

Thirty-nine year old, Jose Luis Gutierrez Villarreal receive a one million dollar bond for his involvement in the death of Gerardo Alberto Martinez Gomez on October 16th . The incident has caused neighbors in the area to fear and are now demanding more security from the authorities.

The victim was found with a bullet wound in the head, in a rural area of mission north of Los Ebanos road.