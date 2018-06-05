It was expected for the Supreme Court to consider whether detained immigrants have a right to temporarily leave a detention center to get an abortion, but it claims the case is moot since, in the case of Jane Doe, the abortion had already taken place.

The undocumented minor under the pseudonym Jane Doe was asking to get an abortion while at a detention center last fall. The U.S. government, however, claimed it was not their obligation to let her leave the center to proceed with abortion procedures.

The case eventually wound up with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and Jane was allowed to have the abortion.

The federal government, in turn, asked the Supreme Court to overturn the decision to prevent it from serving as a precedent in other immigration cases.

The Supreme Court on Monday said the case was moot and did not address the central legal question in this case: Is the U.S. government obligated to release immigrants to get abortions?

The legal dispute is no longer active because Jane already had an abortion.

The deputy director of ACLU who defended jane doe last fall reassures immigrants it is currently their right.

According to the immigration lawyer, Monday’s ruling defines things for the meantime.

This case will serve as a precedent to other women and young ones seeking an abortion.

For now, the U.S. government will continue to fight the legal battle to assure immigrants do not have the right to leave detention centers for abortions.