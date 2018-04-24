The Women’s Studies Committee at South Texas College hosted its 13th annual human trafficking conference. Their mission is to bring awareness to this global issue.

Human trafficking has become one of the fastest-growing criminal industries in the world as well as in the Rio Grande Valley.

STC along with non-profit organizations are joining forces to shed a light on the dangers of human trafficking and immigration.

Refugee Services of Texas have a survivor of trafficking empowerment program that provides services for victims. The trafficking senior program manager tells Fox News that there has been an increase of awareness on this hidden crime.

“We just opened our office here in the Valley in October and since October we’ve had 20 plus survivors that we’ve been working on and providing direct services.”

Tamar’s Tapestry is a non-profit organization here in the Rio Grande Valley that works to rescue and restore victims of human trafficking.

According to their statistics, there are 79,000 minors and youth victims of sex trafficking in Texas. Nearly 90 percent of all trafficking victims are women and girls. Two children are sold into the human sex trade every minute.

The shelter director tells us it has been a year since they opened their doors to victims.

“We do two different things we do advocacy for human trafficking victims and then we also had the crisis shelter that houses women for up to two weeks depending on their needs whether that’s mental care we send them to long-term treatment.”