In McAllen, South Texas College together with an aviation academy will be offering a summer aviation camp.

Hector Zuniga, McAllen Flight Academy President says through STC’s Technology Center they will be offering summer camp aviation courses to spark enthusiasm in future pilots.

“The world of aviation has not really been offered in this area. We are probably the only company that is doing promotion in the world of aviation.”

Zuniga believes the camp will be very important for children. It will offer them an opportunity to be independent and learn something different.

“We want to be able to educate the people especially the young people and through the camps (show) that current aviation is not out of reach.”

The aviation camp will have a cost of 150 dollars for a 16-hour course. The deadline to register is June 18. Elementary camp begins June 18, junior high camp begins June 25 and for high school students, it starts on July 9.

All you need to do to register is call (956) 872-3585. You will get all the information you need to register your children.

According to the program developer from STC, he says for those considering getting a license once reaching the college level, it only takes a two-year program.