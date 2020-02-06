Our region is no stranger to scam calls, but now scammers are using a new tactic to steal personal information.

According to representatives of the Better Business Bureau, spam calls continue to rise with new ways to steal your personal information…

David Garza a Mercedes resident spoke with us.

It is not uncommon to receive calls from unknown numbers or with ‘out of state’ area codes. Some of his clients are tourists to the area. However, in the last couple of weeks, he’s received a number of unwanted calls and this time disguised as local businesses…

We spoke with employees at Guerras Meat Market and they stated they reported this to the BBB and that an hour prior to being notified of this, they received an unusual call and quickly hung up on them after answering.

Garza stated that this is not the first time it has happened and his concern is that elderly people will fall for the scams …

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has stated you should not share personal information over the phone and should immediately hang up a call if you suspect it could be a scam or simply ignore it.

