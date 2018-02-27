Every year spring break brings in thousands of visitors to the island. With the number expected to rise this year, SPI officials are getting ahead of the game by increasing law enforcement presence. Today through a press conference law enforcement agents said they will be patrolling back and forth on the beaches.South Padre officials will have all hands on deck during the busy week. Juan Herrera SPI patrol lieutenant also adding they will increase medical assistance. City manager Susanne Guthrie explained how officials will also be using technology to maximize their resources.The shoreline director also increasing his staff members for beach maintenance.City officials encourage beachgoers to have a safe and fun time but in a responsible manner.