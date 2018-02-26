Hidalgo County authorities have ordered an autopsy after discovering skeletal remains near a canal west of Cesar Chavez Rd and Minnesota Rd in San Juan. It was last night at around 9:30 pm when a motorcyclist driving by notified police of the remains.This morning, law enforcement officials continued to investigate.We spoke to neighbors of the area who say a similar situation happened in that location a few years ago.In April 2015, San Juan police discovered the body of Manuel Muro in the same area. According to police records, Muro was stabbed to death. Authorities are still searching For the man responsible for his murder, 25-year-old Domingo Rodriguez. At the moment authorities are looking for answering, anyone with information on this case can contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956)383-8114.