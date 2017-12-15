Officers found Jonathan Alcala with gunshot wounds.

It happened this morning around 1:30AM in the morning.

Pharr police responded to a call in the 800th block of W. Coyote Trail.

Alcalá had to be transferred to a near hospital where hours later he was declared deceased.

Three suspects have been identified responsible for this crime and are under custody.

At the moment one of them is hospitalized and will be charged when he’s released.

The other individuals will be processed before a judge tomorrow in a Pharr court.

If you have any information that can help authorities with this case you can contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477.