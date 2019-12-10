McAllen, Texas — Police officers responded to a shooting this afternoon.

As officers arrived at a Motel 6 on expressway 83 and 8th street they found an unresponsive male who had a bullet wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later passed due to his injuries.

Authorities began to search the area for a suspect, moments later they detained 23-year-old Vicente Coronado near south 8th street and Lindberg avenue. He is pending charges in this case.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.