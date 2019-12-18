Laredo, Texas– Webb County sheriff’s office and Laredo police distributed gifts to children.

Both agencies distributed gifts to children from both school districts in Laredo. The students are selected based on the counselor’s recommendation.

“This has become our annual tradition and it is a great experience to see these kids so happy and that is the true definition of Christmas for us”

The theme for the Laredo police department is a superhero. The students enjoyed food, music, and activities from these Christmas gifts distribution.