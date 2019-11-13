Pharr, Texas –The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate a suspect.

18-year-old Aldo Alanis Cantu is wanted for sexual assault. He’s five foot nine, weighs approximately 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes with a last known address in Pharr.

If you know of Cantu’s whereabouts you can contact the hidalgo county crime stoppers at 668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

