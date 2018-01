A traveler is arrested on charges sexual misconduct with a child at the Donna International Bridge.

The man attempting to return from Mexico Thursday afternoon was arrested after agents learned he had an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child-sexual contact out of Dallas. CBP officers conducted a fingerprint check and confirmed he was indeed 23-year-old, Jesse Mendoza, a US citizen from Dallas. Officers turned Mendoza over to the Donna Police Department for the outstanding warrant.