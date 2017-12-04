An overnight break-in at Donna North High School leads to a chase.

DISD Police Chief, Daniel Walden says the suspects broke into the campus through a side door Sunday night. Once inside, the burglars grabbed the keys to a police unit and took the vehicle from the parking lot. Later that evening, the patrol car attempted to pull over a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s unit. Instead of stopping, the sheriff gave chase. The patrol car ultimately came to a stop at Dillon and Wisconsin north of Donna where according to the sheriff’s deputy, multiple suspects were seen bailing out of the unit. All of the suspects have been arrested. Their names and identities have not yet been released. We’ll keep you informed as more details are revealed.

