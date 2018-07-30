Border patrol confirms that the seven men involved in the attempted robbery are in the country illegally and will be processed accordingly, once they are released.

Javier Leobardo Olvera-Ramirez, Brayan Oliver Melchor, Zepeda Abner Posos, Miguel Quintanilla-Cardenas, Jorge Angel Rodriguez-Mejilla, Alberto Rafael Barrera and Raul Alberto Rangel-Rivera are facing aggravated robbery charges for their involvement in a failed jewelry heist at La Plaza Mall in McAllen on Saturday.

Several law enforcement agencies flooding la plaza mall as chaos emerged. This is surveillance video of the moment all seven suspects go into Deutsch & Deutsch with what seems to be weapons in hand and ordering a security officer to the floor as they try to commit the robbery. Employees and shoppers, all scrambling to stay out of danger.

McAllen Police confirms that breaking glass cases may have been interpreted as shots fired.