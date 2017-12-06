A second trial is underway for the young man involved in a Donna shooting of a teen this past June.

Despite having pleaded guilty, Jorge Alberto Guajardo decided to face a jury for a second trial.The trial was declared a mistrial back in June after a witness posted information about the case on social media.

This morning the trial began, against Guajardo as he is accused of allegedly being involved in a shooting that leads to the murder of Javier Olmedo.

Testifying today was the forensic investigator, who specializes in cell phone technology.

He says messages, previous calls, and applications involving social media messages from one of the suspects phones was difficult to obtain because the device was destroyed.

However, the forensic investigator was able to access direct information by opening the mobile hard drive. Guajardo’s trial is expected to continue in the next few days.