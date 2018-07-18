A disagreement ended with a shooting and a man in the hospital.

The incident happened last night, around 9 pm, at the 3300 block of San Francisco Street. Investigator Joe Baeza tells Fox News cameras what happened.

“There at that location is where the suspect shot at the victim from one vehicle to the other and struck him once in the leg.”

The victim then drove to a nearby store on Saunders Street to ask for help. He was identified as 30-year-old Luis Javier Rodriguez.

The suspect was identified as a 28-year-old man. Authorities are not releasing his name pending the arrest but confirmed the victim and the suspect knew each other.

“They are actually people who had conducted a business transaction they got into an argument over regarding a fee and a price and it basically escalated from there and the victim ended up getting shot.”

Laredo police say they already have a warrant and will arrest the suspect soon.