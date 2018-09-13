Second Body Discovered This Month In Rural Laredo

Another body was found in Laredo in the same area where a victim was discovered last week.

Authorities are investigating the case of a woman who appears to have been assaulted. At the scene, the body of a female victim was found on State Highway 255 about half a mile east of US 83 north. According to officials, a concerned citizen reported the discovery to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning. The preliminary report indicates the woman suffered a head trauma injury. While being transported to the hospital, she died from her injuries.

The incident happened close to where the body of 29-year-old Melissa Ramirez was found. When asked if the cases were similar, the Sheriff’s Office declined to comment pending the investigation. Fox News asked the Texas Rangers if this case was considered a homicide but they said that information was not confirmed yet.

The Texas Rangers and the Webb County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating this case. We will keep you updated as more details develop.