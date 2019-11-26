Edinburg, Texas — The Special Investigations Unit seized over $50,000 in cash and narcotics after executing a search warrant on Saturday.

The narcotics were all high in concentrations of THC and included oils, wax, and edibles. Authorities also seized over 2 lb of marijuana. Two people have been arrested in connection to this raid.

We are seeing that THC oils and THC candies is more common in the city. Not only is it being sold and manufactured but the bigger issue is it being delivered and manufactured in states that are legalizing it and then it being moved here to our state. It’s legal in Colorado, it’s legal in California but it’s not legal in Texas, so the public needs to understand and be aware of that. Ariel Benedict – Edinburg Police PIO

41-year old Rudy Garza and 24-year-old Bridgette Natasha are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing, and delivery, possession of marijuana, and Garza is facing an additional charge of evading arrest. Both remained behind bars.