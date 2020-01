Roma, Texas– A search warrant leads to the arrest of one person of the seizure of several drugs.

Authorities arrived at a home located on 2451 Elaine street in Roma.

HIDTA Agents seized crack cocaine and marijuana and 6 vehicles. Benito Cantu was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

The investigation into this case continues.