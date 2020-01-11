Laredo, Texas– Police arrested two individuals and seized a large number of narcotics in a raid earlier this week.

A search warrant was conducted on the 1800 block of East Price street on Wednesday. Narcotics unit officials seized more than $7,000 in cash, 12 bags of marijuana, and a backpack containing over a hundred and fifty prescription pills.

33-year-old Jesus Esquivel and 39-year-old Maria Rodriguez were both charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.