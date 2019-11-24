La Joya, Texas — Seven students were sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure after a border patrol unit hit the bus they were traveling in.

According to the La Joya ISD chief of police, the incident happened this morning on Military road near Abram.

“Our driver was attempting to pick up another student when the border patrol unit rear-ended him, we want to remind the community to be vigilant” Raul Gonzaelez

The bus driver and border patrol agent were also taken to the hospital after the accident. No serious injuries were reported.