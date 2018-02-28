The Sheriff’s Office warning citizens to stay alert when it comes to receiving suspicious phone calls requesting money. According to the sheriff’s office, many Cameron County residents have been receiving phone calls from an alleged officer who identifies himself as deputy Davenport. Lucio says that the scammer gave out the badge number 743, but assures citizens that badge does not exist.. he tells fox news that this person is also asking for payment in Hidalgo County. Elda Cardiel a resident of the county tells us that she has received fraudulent calls. Authorities are now on the search for the suspect making these fraudulent calls. If convicted, this person can face up to 180 days in jail and up to a 2,000 fine. If you have been a victim of these scams call the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 350-5551.