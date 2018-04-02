Today is World Autism Day, a mother says her son inspired her to create local awareness and together with other parents will be running for a cause this weekend. When Priscilla Gutierrez and her husband found out 5-year-old Natanael was diagnosed with autism, they received unconditional support from the community. World Autism Day was created by the general assembly of the United Nations with the purpose to bring individuals and organizations together to aid in things like research, diagnose, treatment, and overall acceptance that their child has this neurological variance.This Saturday non-profit organizations such as Team Mario will be coming together in Edinburg to run for a cause in a 5k together with other parents. It will be hosted at the H-E-B Park beginning at 6:00 pm.If you would like to be part of this event you can still register at teammario.Webconnex.Com/lightupthenight.