A rumor sends a Donna High School into complete chaos.

Information of a school shooting spread and parents are upset they were not notified.

It happened this morning at Donna High School. Although hundreds of students left campus, classes continued as scheduled. The school district did send out a communication with parents assuring them that they were investigating the alert on campus, adding that officials did not confirm any shots fired or that there was any truth to the rumor. Police stayed on campus throughout the day.