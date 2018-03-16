According to police the 16-year-old that fatally struck two sisters was driving with a provisional license.The accident happened Wednesday night at 9:15 pm. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene after the teen ran them over. A driving instructor told Fox News South Texas the regulations a minor must follow during his probationary period.He went on to say that minors have to do a 30-hour driving sheet at home with somebody 21 and over. Then they can apply for an actual drivers license. They are not supposed to be driving on their own. He also mentioned that minors cannot be driving from 11 o’clock at night to 5 am in the morning, unless it’s for work or school-related reasons. The instructors at Martinez Driving School recommend for parents to speak with their young drivers about the rules that apply when having a provisional drivers license.