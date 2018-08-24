Riverbank Project Complete, Will Alleviate Traffic

This morning, the city of Laredo announced the completion of a project that will ease traffic congestion.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to open Riverbank Drive in northwest Laredo. Construction for this project began in April and is located in the Villas San Agustin Subdivision. It will alleviate traffic by George Washington Middle School.

“The number one priority was this road. The traffic was filling up so much that residents couldn’t back up out of their driveways and everybody was getting to school and work late.”