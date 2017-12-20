We begin tonight in Rio Grande City where the decision to charge a minor as an adult is still undetermined. The minor who is accused of participating in the murder of Chayse Olivarez back in August of this year is looking at possibly facing greater charges.

The minor was detained a few days after Olivarez’s body was found. Several hearings have been held since December 14th regarding this decision.

Today the session ended early but will continue tomorrow in Rio Grande City. The other two arrested in the case are already being charged as adults.