This morning, city officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to show for the first time renovations made to Bridge One, better known as “Gateway to the Americas.”

The ceremony parks one step forward to the remodeling of both international bridges in Laredo and the modernization of the convent port of entry.

Bridge renovations to bridge number one and two will cost $100 million dollars making it one of the largest federal investments in Laredo. Renovations to bridge one cost $34.9 million dollars, which include a complete renovation of the administration building, increased the number of pedestrian processing lanes from eight to 14, and the reconfiguration of automobile secondary inspection areas as well as other projects.