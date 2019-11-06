Weslaco, Texas — Property managers at the Keystone Apartments confirm the recent robberies aren’t the first time they have dealt with this problem.

The latest robbery to hit the Keystone Apartments was on November 4. The suspect is seen through surveillance images driving what appears to be a dark blue or black with gray Ford Escape.

Some residents voiced their concerns…

“I am most worried about my vehicle…That they’ll break my windows, although I never leave anything valuable inside…”

After several incidents involving theft, the onsite maintenance manager installed security cameras… This has helped investigators review footage and determine that it is the same individual who is responsible for a string of robberies at this complex, last month. A tenant of the complex for the past 7 years says it’s only been as of recent that these incidents have occurred.

“Lately there’s been a lot of concern here because there are people who enter the gate behind other people because they don’t know the gate codes, so they’ll wait till someone drives through, or former tenants know the codes and or share it with others”

Fox News South Texas spoke off-camera with a number of other tenants and expressed concern however they say that cameras are a good start towards establishing safety and security.

This robbery is still under investigation.

If you have any information on the individual or vehicle authorities encourage to make an anonymous call to Weslaco crime stoppers at 968-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.