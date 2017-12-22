Caught on camera, a purse snatcher is now under arrest thanks to an anonymous tip.

On Wednesday at around 7:20 in the morning on the 800 block of East Adams Street. A man forcibly took a purse from an 81-year-old woman as she was walking down the block. He was last seen driving a blue ford ranger edge with a toolbox in the truck bed. The vehicle was seen several times on that same block before this happened. Someone recognized the criminal and called authorities. He is now in police custody although his name has not yet been released, he is expected to face charges in the coming days. We’ll keep you informed and remember all tips leading to an arrest are eligible for cash rewards.