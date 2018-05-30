Just like humans protect themselves from the sun, pets are no different. They too can suffer from the sun’s heat, and therefore must be protected.

Having a pet can be fun, but during summer time, it is crucial to keep them safe…

“If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them that is an easy way to measure for our pets.”

Placing your pet inside your home is an easy way for them to avoid the heat, but not everyone is able to do just that.

“If you’re unable to do that for whatever reason, provide them with shade, cool area to rest and fresh water throughout the day.”

Letting your dog or cat run outside is important to keep them healthy but it’s important to know the right time to do so.

“Early in the morning would be perfect or in the night activity an hour or two after sunset.”

Just like humans, pets can also suffer from dehydration. While at the beach or park, some signs to look out for are a change in energy level, throwing up and not responding the same way.

“If you’re concerned about your pet’s health, seek medical attention immediately.”

If you’re planning on taking your pet outside, remember that if it’s too hot for you, it’s also too hot for them.