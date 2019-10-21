Powerful winds Sunday night knocked down several powerlines in South Padre Island.

Authorities in Cameron County say they did not expect such strong winds to hit South Padre, and have gone as far as issuing a disaster declaration.

“The lightning woke me up in the middle of the night, it was just constant flashing, all around us and there was no visibility out of our window.”

“Last night at about 2:30 we had a very strong wind event that passed with the storm and has knocked down approximately 31 of our transmission poles.”

Authorities are asking residents to stay away from Padre Boulevard and use other routes such as Laguna or Golf Boulevard. They plan on opening this portion of the boulevard as soon as Wednesday.