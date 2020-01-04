Laredo, Texas– Officials are warning residents to be cautious when traveling in Nuevo Laredo after gun battles continue taking place in that city.

The Laredo police department continues to monitor reports of ongoing violence in Nuevo Laredo.

“There’s a lot of instability with breakouts of random violence and we obviously have concerns with people who are traveling to Nuevo Laredo. Joe Baeza – Laredo Police Dept.

Officials are asking travelers were returning from Mexico to avoid at the bridges in the area.