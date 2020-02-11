Laredo, Texas– The president of the union spoke about how Cesar Rene Terrazas posted bond and is now free in the streets of Laredo

“We are upset. We are very upset in having somebody that committed this type of crime roaming the streets. We did reach to the officers involved and they are in the same page. This is not right.”

Cesar Rene Terrazas is accused of shooting at officers at the 100 block of Knoll avenue in November of last year., He allegedly fired more than 80 rounds during the shooting. One officer was wounded in this incident. Terrazas then gained entry to his ex-girlfriend’s house where, during a struggle, he shot the victim’s mother.

“She actually reached out to us and she is traumatized as you would imagine. Somebody that is shot and they tried to kill her. She lives in fear every day and I don’t want to put words in her mouth but she said it’s been a horrible ordeal after the fact… let alone that night, but she has been living in fear ever since.”

Terrazas is facing;

two counts of attempted capital murder

two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a case of family violence

one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury

one count of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony

one count of terroristic threats.

He is free on a 275,000 dollar bond. He is not allowed to come near the family nor contact them and must meet the curfew beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m. For the police union, his bond was set too low, and say the community should be alarmed…

“Not because this is the city’s most violent than other cities. Not because the officers don’t do their job. Not because your neighbors are good people. You are unsafe because a shooter is loose because a bond was set too low.”

The police union says they are not trying to put Terrazas back in jail but trying to raise awareness and offer transparency over his release.

